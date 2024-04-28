Expelled BJP leader Usman Ghani, who criticised PM Modi for his remarks on Muslims, briefly detained in Bikaner

Jaipur: Usman Ghani, who was recently expelled from the BJP, was briefly taken into preventive custody in Bikaner for not allowing police to check his vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

The Bikaner police took Ghani into custody under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence) on Saturday and later produced before Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for release, they said.

The incident took place in front of Mukta Prasad Nagar police station of Bikaner.