Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Father made contacts with paper leak mafia in jail, children secured below 150 ranks in Rajasthan SI exam: Report

Dinesh and Priyanka's father Bhagirath Bishnoi was serving jail term in 2021 in an NDPS case for allegedly smuggling drugs when he made contacts with the paper leak mafia.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 08:22 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanPaper LeakTrendingExamSub inspector

Follow us on :

Follow Us