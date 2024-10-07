Father made contacts with paper leak mafia in jail, children secured below 150 ranks in Rajasthan SI exam: Report

<p>Shocking revelations have come to fore in the 2021 Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment paper leak case after the arrest of two people on Sunday.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/india/siblings-paper-leak-crack-sub-inspector-exam-rajasthan-probe-9607478/?ref=latestnews_hp" rel="nofollow">report </a>by <em>The Indian Express</em>, siblings Dinesh and Priyanka Bishnoi, both trainee sub-inspectors were arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police and further probe has revealed that the accused managed to get the paper ahead of the exam through connections their father made while in jail. </p><p>As per the report, Dinesh and Priyanka's father Bhagirath Bishnoi was serving jail term in 2021 in an NDPS case for allegedly smuggling drugs when he made contacts with the paper leak mafia. </p>.R G Kar doctors, interns expelled over allegations of threats, sexual misconduct, extortion among others: Report.<p>“Bhagirath Bishnoi met Gopal Saran – brother of Bhupendra Saran, who was arrested for allegedly being part of the paper leak mafia – and Om Prakash Fauji in Jodhpur jail in 2021… The three of them were in touch to get the paper to Bhagirath’s children,” the publication reported quoting Additional SP Ram Singh. </p><p>Gopal Saran was a sub-inspector before being dismissed from his job for being involved in an oil theft case. He, then joined his brother Bhupendra Saran in his paper leak racket. "Om Prakash also got involved in the Saran paper leak gang," the police official said. </p><p>The SOG officials said that the Bishnoi siblings paid Rs 20 lakh to the gang for the paper. The exam paper for the first shift was handed over to Priyanka by Gopal while the second shift paper was sent on Dinesh's phone, the report said. </p>.2 men accused of sexually harassing 2 schoolgirls in Deoria nabbed after encounter.<p>Dinesh and Priyanka shared the papers with each other and managed to get 99th rank and 132th rank in the exam, respectively.</p><p>Their father Bhagirath is still absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, the police said. </p><p>In another recent development in the case, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday formed a ministerial committee to review the 2021 police sub-inspector/platoon commander recruitment exam.</p><p>According to an official order, the ministerial committee will hold discussion with the investigating agencies and officers to recommend action in the alleged paper leak related to the exam.</p>