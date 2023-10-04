Home
Rajasthan

Female student dies 2 days after suicide bid in Rajasthan's Kota

The woman succumbed during treatment at Kota's MBS Hospital on Oct 3 after allegedly hanging herself from ceiling fan of her room on Oct 1, Assistant sub inspector informed.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 11:20 IST

Follow Us

Two days after attempting to hang self, a 22-year-old woman pursuing graduation in humanities died during treatment, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Sajni Saini, succumbed during treatment at Kota's MBS Hospital Tuesday night, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ishwar Singh.

The police handed over the body of the woman, a resident of Parvati Colony under the Railway Colony Police Station area, to her family members after the post mortem on Wednesday morning and lodged a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.

Saini had allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room Sunday evening, police said.

Her family members found her breathing and rushed her to a hospital, where she was under treatment for two days, they said.

Saini's family said she was upset over her studies and speaking very little with them, the ASI said.

No suicide note was recovered from Saini's room and the actual reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(Published 04 October 2023, 11:20 IST)
India News Rajasthan Kota

Follow us on

Follow

