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Five children die in five days from mysterious illness in Rajasthan

The children, aged between two and four years, reportedly developed symptoms such as fever and vomiting and died within 24 hours.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsRajasthanDiseasedeaths

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