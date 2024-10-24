Five of family die after car overturns due to tyre burst

<p>Jaipur: Five members of a family were killed Thursday morning in Rajasthan when their car overturned following a tyre burst on a highway in Sirohi district, police said.</p>.<p>They said the incident happened on the Bearwar-Pindwara highway when the family was on its way to Jodhpur.</p>.One killed, 11 injured in central Kabul explosion.<p>The car was at a high speed when it suffered a tyre burst and overturned.</p>.<p>The five bodies have been sent to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said.</p>