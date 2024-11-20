Four dead after speeding dumper rams into ambulance in Rajasthan

<p>Jaipur: A speeding dumper rammed into an ambulance in Rajasthan's Pali district early Wednesday, leaving four people dead, police said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer Niranjan Singh said a patient identified as Ashok was being taken in an ambulance from Ahmedabad to Jodhpur by his family members.</p>.Online bike taxi driver killed; passenger injured in road accident in Delhi.<p>The ambulance hit stray cattle near Gajangarh and was damaged. Another ambulance was then called from Jodhpur.</p>.<p>When the patient was being transferred to another ambulance, a speeding dumper hit the damaged ambulance leaving two persons identified as Mohini Devi and Fagli dead on the spot.</p>.<p>Ambulance driver Sunil and another people succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Jodhpur, he said, adding Ashok was injured in the incident. </p>