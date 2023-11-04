Four killed as car collides with bus in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur: Four persons died while one was injured in an accident between a car and a private bus in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The bus was going towards Dungarpur when a car coming from the wrong side of the road collided with it in Bichhiwada on NH 48 of the district late on Friday night. The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, Bichhiwada SHO Madanlal Khatik said.