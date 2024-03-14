Four killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Four people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and car in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Rawatsar town when the car passengers were on way to the Khetrapal temple in Rawatsar, police said.

"Prima facie the car driver dozed off while overtaking. Four people were killed and two others injured. All were going to offer prayers at a temple," Station House Officer, Rawatsar, Vedpal said.