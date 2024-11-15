Home
Four members of a family killed as car falls into ditch in Rajasthan

The initial investigation by the police revealed that the car fell into the ditch due to high speed.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 05:45 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 05:45 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccidentRoad accident

