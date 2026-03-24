<p>Mumbai: Drone technology and training company, Garuda Aerospace Ltd has been awarded a formal work contract by Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), a Mini Ratna CPSU to establish and operate a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) - authorised Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) centre at REIL’s campus in Jaipur, Rajasthan.</p><p>The Garuda Aerospace’s RPTO centre, now backed by a 10-year DGCA authorisation valid through March 2036, will train drone pilots in RotorCraft RPAS small category drone operations, covering both day and night Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) missions. </p><p>Flying operations will be conducted at Arya College of Engineering and IT in Kukas, Jaipur, with ground training hosted at the REIL House campus in Mansarovar.</p><p>“This partnership with REIL is a proud moment for every team member at Garuda Aerospace. Having trained over 2,500 certified drone pilots across India, including legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, we know what it takes to build a world-class RPTO centre. Our mission has always been to put India in the sky, and Jaipur is our next frontier.” said Dr Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Whole-time Director & CEO, Garuda Aerospace Ltd.</p>.A web of sensors: How the US spots missiles and drones from Iran.<p>Garuda Aerospace will be responsible for the end-to-end establishment of the RPTO centre - from building state-of-the-art training infrastructure and deploying DGCA-approved drone equipment manufactured by Garuda, to mobilizing participants and delivering structured training curricula aligned with the latest DGCA norms. The centre will serve industrial, commercial, and institutional organisations across Rajasthan and beyond.</p><p>Among its most prominent trainees is MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who earned his DGCA-certified remote pilot licence through Garuda Aerospace - a moment that brought widespread national attention to India’s drone skilling mission and underscored Garuda’s role at its forefront. </p><p>The REIL contract adds to an already distinguished portfolio of government RPTO partnerships. Garuda Aerospace has previously secured contracts with the National Rural and Farm Mechanization Training & Technology Institute (NRFMTTI) and the Central Research Farms and Mechanization Training & Technology Institute (CRFMTTI) — both landmark engagements that have enabled DGCA-certified drone pilot training for agricultural and rural development applications at a national scale.</p><p>The Jaipur RPTO centre is expected to be fully operational in the coming months, with training batches open to candidates from Rajasthan and across the country. All operations will be conducted strictly in accordance with DGCA’s approved Training and Procedure Manual.</p>