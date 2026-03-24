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Garuda Aerospace partners with REIL, expands national drone skill

The Jaipur RPTO centre is expected to be fully operational in the coming months, with training batches open to candidates from Rajasthan and across the country.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsMumbaiRajasthandroneJaipur

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