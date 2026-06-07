Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Gehlot claims Rajasthan turmoil in September 2022 was part of ‘conspiracy’ that damaged his image

Gehlot, on Sunday, said that he was in line to become the Congress President, but such a situation unfolded that appeared to be a conspiracy, and he ended up with a bad reputation.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsCongressSachin PilotRajasthanAshok Gehlotconspiracy

Follow us on :

Follow Us