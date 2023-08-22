Gehlot makes strong development pitch, launches 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched the 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030' to make it the country's leading state in the next seven years and asked all state residents to focus on the job.

Launching the mission in Jaipur, Gehlot said 'Mission 2030' should be on everyone's agenda. A deadline of September 15 has been set for people across all sections, subject experts, students, businesses, traders, intellectuals and employees to provide inputs for the 'Vision 2030' document for the state.

"This mission is for all residents of Rajasthan, be it students, authors or opposition parties. This is not a personal agenda, it should be everyone's agenda...The idea of 'Mission 2030' came because we have come to such a situation today where we have progressed a lot. We are to exploit several minerals available here. Crude oil is being explored and a refinery is being set up in Barmer. We are ahead in sectors of education and health," he said.