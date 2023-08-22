Gehlot makes strong development pitch, launches 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched the 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030' to make it the country's leading state in the next seven years and asked all state residents to focus on the job.
Launching the mission in Jaipur, Gehlot said 'Mission 2030' should be on everyone's agenda. A deadline of September 15 has been set for people across all sections, subject experts, students, businesses, traders, intellectuals and employees to provide inputs for the 'Vision 2030' document for the state.
"This mission is for all residents of Rajasthan, be it students, authors or opposition parties. This is not a personal agenda, it should be everyone's agenda...The idea of 'Mission 2030' came because we have come to such a situation today where we have progressed a lot. We are to exploit several minerals available here. Crude oil is being explored and a refinery is being set up in Barmer. We are ahead in sectors of education and health," he said.
The Chief Minister claimed that Rajasthan was fast surpassing Gujarat in road construction. He said 1.4 lakh kilometres of roads had been laid in the last five years.
He further said Rajasthan had progressed compared to 50 years ago, when famines and water crises were frequent.
"Now things have changed...But what do we not have here in Rajasthan? IIT, IIM and IIIT are there. Medical colleges are being set up in every district. We are ahead in education and medical services...It is the duty of everyone to dream and that is why we have launched this to dream of Rajasthan's future," he said.
Gehlot also used the occasion to attack the Centre over the issue of not giving national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).
"If the Centre is adamant, then I am also determined to complete the ERCP project in the state", he said.