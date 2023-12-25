Gehlot slams BJP govt in Rajasthan over delay in cabinet formation

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the cabinet formation is expected in a day or two. Around 15 MLAs are likely to be inducted in the council of ministers.

Gehlot said it has also come to light through the media that treatment is not being provided to patients by private hospitals under the Chiranjeevi scheme.

The former chief minister had launched the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme under which treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh is provided to the people of Rajasthan.

"The present government should also clarify the situation regarding the schemes of our government so that the public does not face any problem and the previous system should continue till a new system is implemented," the veteran Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said no scheme of the previous Congress government will be discontinued in the desert state.

Reacting to the allegations of the Congress that the BJP regime would discontinue the public welfare schemes launched by the previous government, Sharma said, "The Congress people are saying, 'our works, our schemes'. I want to tell you that we will not stop any of the schemes."