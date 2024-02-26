Gehlot's son Vaibhav resigns as RCA president alleging he was being targeted after govt changed in state

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, a Congress leader and president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) resigned today, alleging he was being deliberately targeted after the change of regime in the state.

In his resignation letter, Vaibhav has said inspite of his best efforts to create a positive environment for cricket and the players, it seems there is an attempt to create an “atmosphere of distrust” in the RCA and that too with malicious intent.

He said before his predecessor and Congress leader C P Joshi took over in 2017, the BCCI had banned RCA and no International cricket, especially IPL matches, could take place here. He says he has tried to increase youth participation and interest in cricket. He said his efforts resulted in the BCCI granting them matches in Rajasthan and not just in Jaipur but Jodhpur as well, so that players from all over the state could participate. He is also supposed to have begun construction of a cricket stadium solely for RCA, with the help of Rs 300 crore funding from Vedanta group. And at least construction worth Rs 60 lakh is over.