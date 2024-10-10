Home
rajasthan

Government teacher in Jaipur suspended for 'getting massage' by student in class

An official was sent to the government school at Kartarpura for inquiry on Thursday after the video surfaced, Director, Elementary Education, Sitaram Jat said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 15:50 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 15:50 IST
