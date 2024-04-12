Govind Singh Dotasra interview: 'PM Modi is prachar mantri, not pradhan mantri'

Even with a comfortable win in the recent Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking no chances and has visited the state several times. What is your take on it?

Modiji is a prachar mantri (publicity minister) more than a pradhan mantri (prime minister). From the day he became the PM, he is everywhere — in the states, at the Centre. He tells lies and his jumlas (fake promises) are relentless. He always targets the Congress. Apart from these, he never talks about his future vision or what he has done till now. In 2018, while campaigning in Ajmer and Jaipur ahead of the Assembly polls, he had promised national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which is slated to provide water in 13 water-scarce districts, but hasn’t done. In Churu, he had promised to double the income of farmers. Instead, he brought in three black farm laws, which were taken back only after months of struggle by the farmers. There is no law on MSP till today. He talks about eradicating corruption and putting corrupt people in jail. Instead, he is threatening the corrupt with ED and CBI, and forcing them to join the BJP. This is Modiji’s model and nobody believes in his guarantees anymore. Rajasthan’s Congress government had given 10 guarantees, which they implemented, in Himachal, 5 guarantees have been implemented, even in Karnataka and Telangana, the guarantees have been fulfilled.