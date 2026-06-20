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Govt hospitals receive most critical patients: Rajasthan minister on recent deaths in Kota

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar maintained that doctors in government hospitals are highly experienced because they deal with complex medical conditions on a daily basis.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsRajasthanKotaGovernment Hospitalspatients

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