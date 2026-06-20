Govt hospitals receive most critical patients: Rajasthan minister on recent deaths in Kota

<p>Jodhpur: Defending the functioning of Rajasthan's public healthcare system amid recent criticism over maternal deaths, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Saturday said government hospitals receive the state's most critical patients, making emergency care their biggest challenge.</p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating the new building of the Government Dental College in Jodhpur, Khimsar said many patients reach government hospitals only after being refused treatment by private hospitals or because they cannot afford the high cost of private healthcare.</p>.Rajasthan University cancels exam after students allege AI-generated paper carried answers instead of questions.<p>"The cases that come to government hospitals are mostly emergencies and critically ill patients. Naturally, the survival rate of such patients is much lower than that of normal cases," he said.</p>.<p>Khimsar said that while adverse incidents at government hospitals often receive extensive media attention, the successful treatment of thousands of critically ill patients rarely finds similar coverage.</p>.<p>He maintained that doctors in government hospitals are highly experienced because they deal with complex medical conditions on a daily basis.</p>.<p>Responding to questions on maternal deaths reported from Kota and Bikaner, Khimsar said the cases should be assessed on the basis of medical facts rather than allegations of negligence. Referring to one such case, he said the woman had reached the hospital on May 15 in an extremely critical condition and had to be placed on ventilator support immediately.</p>.<p>"A patient is shifted to a ventilator only when the condition is life-threatening. Once a patient reaches that stage, the chances of survival become very limited despite every possible medical effort," he said, adding that occasional deaths should not automatically be treated as evidence of failure in the healthcare system.</p>.<p>The minister said the state government has tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) and strengthened inspections across hospitals to improve patient safety.</p>.<p>Highlighting the scale of Rajasthan's public healthcare network, he said that it comprises around 23,000 health units, including sub-centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and medical colleges.</p>.<p>According to Khimsar, government hospitals continue to provide free medicines and treatment while doctors and healthcare workers remain on duty round the clock.</p>.<p>Addressing concerns over medicine quality, Khimsar said action had been taken after a locally procured injection solvent was found to contain only distilled water instead of the required chemical composition. The manufacturing unit supplying the solvent had been shut down, he said, while clarifying that medicines supplied through the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) undergo mandatory quality testing before distribution.</p>.India's education system an extortion machine, rejection system: Rahul Gandhi at Kota rally.<p>Earlier in the day, Khimsar also inaugurated the newly constructed postgraduate hostel and an advanced MRI centre at Ummed Hospital. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the event.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a brief scuffle broke out at S N Medical College when contractual nursing staff attempted to submit a memorandum to the ministers protesting the termination of their contract.</p>.<p>Police stopped the protesters from approaching the venue, leading to a brief confrontation. </p>