Harassed over viral video, scrap collector ends life in Rajasthan

Jodhpur: In a heartbreaking incident, a 63-year-old scrap collector committed suicide in front of a crowd here that was mocking him over a video clip that went viral on social media.

The video of victim Pratap Ram was shot by vlogger Shivam Lakhara. Following Ram's death, Lakhara claimed that he was being trolled online and threatened to end his life.

In the video shot in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur a few months ago, Lakhara, accompanied by a female Japanese vlogger, is seen offering help to Ram who is pulling a cart loaded with scrap material in the scorching heat.

As the two approach Ram, he casually asks them, "Bhangar leno hai?" (Do you want to buy scrap).

Lakhara uploaded the video on social media and titled it— "Bhangar leno hai?" Soon, it went viral and the local youths began harassing Ram by repeatedly asking him "bhangar leno hai?" while recording the act on their phones.