Heavy rainfall likely to continue in many parts of Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur's Khandar, Jaipur's Chomu and Sikar's Srimadhopur each recorded 12 mm, while Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh and Paota recorded 11 mm each, the weather office said, adding many other places across the state recorded less than 11 mm of rain. On Thursday, a six-year-old girl was among three people who drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area here.