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Highway meets habitat: India's first 8-lane tunnel under Rajasthan tiger reserve opens in August

Heavy vehicles and all other traffic will be permitted only after additional evaluations regarding safety systems and mobile network connectivity inside the tunnel are completed by the authorities.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsRajasthanNHAIKotaTunnel

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