Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Hindus live in harmony through continuous dialogue: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief stressed that the Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 07:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 07:19 IST
India NewsRajasthanRSSHindusMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us