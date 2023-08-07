I think of leaving CM's post, but post not leaving me: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he thinks of leaving the CM’s post, but “this post is not leaving me”. And it take “courage” to state this, the Congress leader added. Gehlot, who has been in a tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot over the top post since the Congress won the assembly polls in 2018, appeared to be projecting himself as his party’s CM candidate when elections are held in a few months.