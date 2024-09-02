Home
IAF's fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 17:24 IST

An MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan on Monday evening during a routine night training mission. The fighter jet encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject, said IAF confirming the development.

The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported immediately. According to IAF, a court of Inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Barmer police confirming the crash said on X that the police is present at the spot.

This is a developing story...

Published 02 September 2024, 17:24 IST
