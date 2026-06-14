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If Indira Gandhi were PM today, she would ban BJP: Ashok Gehlot

"The Constitution gives equal rights to all religions. Religion should not be used as a political tool," he said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthanAshok Gehlot

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