Illegal sand mining case: CBI searches 10 locations in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in connection with illegal sand mining in the state, officials said.

The agency is understood to have seized more than Rs 20 lakh and a country-made pistol during its searches at different places in Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Karoli and Sikar in Rajasthan, they said.