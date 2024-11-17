Independent candidate Naresh Meena sent to 14-day judicial remand in arson case

<p>Jaipur: A Deoli court on Sunday sent Independent candidate Naresh Meena, who was arrested on a production warrant in connection with the last week's violence, to 14-day judicial custody in a case of arson.</p>.<p>Meena contested the November 13 Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate.</p>.<p>He was arrested Thursday for slapping an SDM on the day of polling.</p>.<p>Meena was arrested again by Tonk Police from jail on Saturday in a case of arson and brought to Kotwali Police Station.</p>.<p>On Sunday, he was produced through video conference before the court which ordered he be sent to judicial custody for 14 days, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Singh Bhati said.</p>.<p>On November 13, Meena slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.</p>.<p>When the voting ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters tried to stop them.</p>.<p>The mob turned violent and hurt 26 policemen.</p>.<p>Nearly 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were also torched in the village.</p>.<p>Four FIRs have so far been registered against Meena in connection with the incidents. </p>