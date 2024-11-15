Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Independent candidate who slapped SDM sent to judicial custody, situation in Tonk stable

Police had made tight security arrangements with its personnel deployed in Tonk and the surrounding areas in large numbers.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 15:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 15:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us