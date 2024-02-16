India is touching new records of success under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday lauded Prime Minister Modi for his vision for the nation and said India is developing rapidly under his leadership.

"The country is touching new records of success. The result of your vision in UPI is being discussed in the whole world. The best institutions of the world are expressing their confidence in the economy of our country," he said.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat -Viksit Rajasthan programme here, Sharma said the country is moving forward through new policies and efforts to implement them on the ground under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The chief minister said that many people had given slogans to eliminate poverty, but Prime Minister Modi has made a serious effort to reach out to the poor by keeping them at the center of welfare schemes.

"Earlier, one rupee was sent by the government, then it is said that fifteen paise reached to be beneficiary. But to stop this leakage, PM Modi has taken an unprecedented step of opening more than Rs 50 crore Jan Dhan and sending the pension, subsidy amount to the beneficiary through DBT," Sharma said.

"Due to this, the leakage of subsidy has stopped and if 100 paise is released then the entire 100 paise reaches the beneficiary," he added.

Before the virtual foundation laying and inauguration of various development projects by Prime Minister Modi, Sharma in his address said, "We are moving forward taking inspiration from you (PM) on the basis of the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'."