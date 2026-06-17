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India's education system an extortion machine, rejection system: Rahul Gandhi at Kota rally

Addressing a gathering in the coaching hub of Kota, Gandhi said that the current education structure is "extremely stressful and unfair".
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsEducationRahul GandhiNEETKota

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