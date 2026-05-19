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Infant critical, on ventilator after mother makes her drink acid in Rajasthan, cops begin probe

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, and police are investigating the matter.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:11 IST
Infantacidventilator

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