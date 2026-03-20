Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Insurance company official tired of professional life commits suicide in Jaipur

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when his neighbour went to his place for some work. Police shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital for a postmortem.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsRajasthanSuicidestress

Follow us on :

Follow Us