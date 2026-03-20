<p>Jaipur: A private insurance company official tired of his professional life allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jaipur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> said.</p>.<p>A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he said he was tired of his professional life and was taking the extreme step willingly, the police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Chitrakoot area, where Ajay Arora, 45, was found hanging in his rented accommodation on Thursday evening. He was a resident of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udaipur">Udaipur</a>. Arora came to Jaipur last year while his family lives in Udaipur, police said.</p>.Head constable rescues man from suicide bid on railway track in Bengaluru.<p>The incident came to light on Thursday evening when his neighbour went to his place for some work. Police shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital for a postmortem, police said.</p>.<p>Investigation into the matter is underway, they said. </p>