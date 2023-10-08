Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Israeli tourist dies after falling ill while eating at restaurant in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Ajmer Rural Circle Officer Manish Badgurjar said Chen Yezekiel (39) was taken to the Pushkar Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 15:06 IST

Follow Us

An Israeli tourist died after his health deteriorated while eating at a restaurant in Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, police said.

Ajmer Rural Circle Officer Manish Badgurjar said Chen Yezekiel (39) was taken to the Pushkar Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer.

The officer said the Israeli tourist died during treatment at the Ajmer hospital. The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The officer said Yezekiel had come to Ajmer on September 11. The Israeli embassy has been informed, he said, adding that the post-mortem will be conducted according to the instructions from the embassy.

Information about foreign tourists is being collected from the hotel, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 October 2023, 15:06 IST)
India NewsIsraelRajasthanJaipurDeath

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT