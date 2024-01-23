Jaipur Literature Festival 2024: 17th edition set to start from February 1

As in the previous years, the festival will celebrate linguistic diversity, featuring a broad spectrum of languages and host sessions that focus on literary works in languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu.

"This year's Jaipur Literature Festival is set to captivate with its thought-provoking themes and stellar performances, boasting a line-up of 550 distinguished speakers and artists," Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts -- producer of JLF -- said at a press conference.