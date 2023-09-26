Jaipur Literature Festival set to return on February 1 next year

'The 17th edition of the JLF will focus on Indian literature and the celebration of diverse voices. Distinguished speakers include Mridula Garg, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award; Anuradha Sarma Pujari, a prominent Assamese author; B. Jeyamohan, a celebrated writer in Tamil and Malayalam; and acclaimed writers Anand Neelakantan and Kalpana Raina. International writers such as the award-winning historian Mary Beard, the acclaimed travel writer Colin Thubron, and translator Tom Holland will also be at the Festival,' said Sanjoy K Roy, producer of the festival, in a statement.