<p>Jaipur: Police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaipur">Jaipur</a> arranged to return Rs 27,000 to a foreign woman within 24 hours after she mistakenly paid Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for a taxi ride, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>Kotwali police station SHO Rajesh Gautam said the woman from Slovakia had come to India to attend a conference at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi from February 21 to March 13.</p><p>She planned to return to her country on Sunday, but she decided to visit Jaipur after her flight was cancelled.</p>.Scam on wheels: Mumbai cabbie charges tourist Rs 18,000 for 400-metre ride, held.<p>She booked a cab from Delhi to Jaipur and was dropped off in the Chaura Rasta area. The payment was made online while she was in the cab.</p><p>A few hours later, when she checked her bank account, she realised that Rs 30,000 had been deducted instead of the intended fare of Rs 3,000.</p><p>She approached the Kotwali police station seeking help. The police used CCTV footage and assistance from the Abhay Command Centre to identify the cab number. The vehicle was then tracked through the cab company.</p><p>The police said swift action helped recover the excess amount and Rs 27,000 was returned to the woman within 24 hours.</p><p>Noskova thanked the police for their assistance and left for her country on Tuesday, the officials added.</p>