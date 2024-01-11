Jaipur promises Deepawali-like fervour on January 22

In the same way, the market associations are gearing up to lend a festive fervour to the areas for Jan 22, which is being considered as one of the most auspicious days this year. The crossroads (chourahas) in the Greater Jaipur areas would be adorned with flower rangolis (floor decor). And at least 11 diyas would be lit up in front of each shop. The market associations would also distribute ladoos in thousands in their respective areas. Apart from these, Ramayan text (paath) would be chanted along with Ram bhajans all day long.

The day would be a holiday at the Municipal Corporation office so that the staff are able to take part in the celebrations of the consecration ceremony in their respective areas. There are 150 wards in the Greater Jaipur areas and covers areas like Vidyadhar Nagar, Jhotwara, Sanganer, Bagru, and Malviya Nagar.

Meat shops would remain closed in the areas falling under Greater Jaipur.

On Wednesday, Jaipur also contributed to the grand ceremony by sending 2100 cooking mustard oil drums to the Sita Rasoi (Kitchen) in Ayodhya. The cooking oil would be used for cooking prasad to be served to the devotees attending the ceremony on Jan 22 and afterwards for at least two more months. Another 10 drums of pure ghee have been sent to Ayodhya for preparing halwa. All these drums of oil and ghee were initially presented at the Ganga Mata temple in Chandpol Bazaar and later accompanied the Ram rath (chariot) .

The programme organised by Dharma Yatra Mahasangh and Shyam Bhajan Sandhya Parivar Seva was graced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who flagged off the rath and the Shobha Yatra (procession), which were led by camels and elephants and passed through the walled city. The function was also graced by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and Hawa MLA Balmukund Acharya.

Bhajan Lal Sharma said this is going to be a historic occasion for Jaipur as all the sadhus who congregate in Ayodhya would partake the prasadi prepared from the cooking oil sent from here. He thanked the organisers for making this noble cause possible. He said: “Ram is our beloved deity and is present in our mind, body and conscience.”

Meanwhile, meat shops in the JMC Heritage area will also remain closed on Jan 22. JMC Heritage has about 100 wards and is divided into five zones namely Amer, Hawa Mahal, Civil Lines, Kishanpole and Adarsh Nagar.