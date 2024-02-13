Jal Jeevan Mission: Five engineers suspended in Rajasthan over allegations of corruption

Chaudhary was in Mahwa to lay the foundation stone of Rs 234 crore Isarda Drinking Water Project. While returning, the minister stopped at Pipalkheda on National Highway 21 where the villagers informed him about water problem and "corruption" in the scheme.

Apart from the quality control team, a team of top officials of the state and district were also accompanying the minister.

Chaudhary instructed the team for immediate investigation and said he also wants to look into the scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme. On the instructions of the minister, the team of officers investigated the pipelines laid under the scheme in which irregularities came to the fore.

Executive Engineers Siddharth Meena and Hemant Meena, Assistant Engineer Nanakram Bairwa, and Junior Engineers Darasingh Meena and Maharaj Singh Gurjar were suspended on the instructions of the minister.