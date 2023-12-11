Karni Sena chief murder case: Miscommunication forced shooters to change escape plan, led to arrest

The truck would have taken Rathore and Nitin Fauji to 'somewhere out of Jaipur but they could not find the vehicle', the official said and added that when they again contacted their handlers, they were told that they were at a location far away from the truck. The official said Rathore and Nitin Fauji, then, stole a scooty to move and hid in a farm near the Jaipur-Ajmer bypass for at least an hour, waiting for a message from their handlers. They were in contact with their handlers on the Signal app, the official said on the condition of anonymity. 'While at the field, they met with farmers, whom they told that they were students and had lost their way,' the official said. When they did not get any reply from their handlers, they made their own plan and hired a taxi for Didwana and further took a bus, a train and another taxi to move to Hisar, then Manali and finally reach Chandigarh, the official added.