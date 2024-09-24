Kavach Trial: Tain carrying Railway Minister Vaishnaw stops on its own 50 metre before red signal

A railway official said, "The train was running at 130 kmph and the moment it entered in a section where there was a permanent speed restriction of 120 kmph, the Kavach brought down its speed to 120 and then after crossing it regained the 130 kmph speed." In another test case, when the train entered a loop line where its speed was supposed to be 30 kmph, the Kavach gradually decreased its speed from 130 kmph to 30 kmph before entering the loop line.