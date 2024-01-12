Key BJP organisational leader from Rajasthan meets Nadda, seeks new responsibility

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP leader Chandrashekhar has urged the party's national president J P Nadda to relieve him of his current responsibility as the general secretary (organisation) in the state and sought a new assignment, sources said on Friday.

Sources said he has expressed "keenness" to move out of the western State after the BJP stormed back to power there in the recent Assembly polls.

Chandrashekhar, who has an RSS background, is originally from Uttar Pradesh and has also worked in the western and Kashi regions of the state before he was brought to Rajasthan around six years ago.

Party sources said his organisational skills are acknowledged by the leadership and he may soon be given a different assignment as the BJP amps up its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The general secretary (organisation) is a crucial position in the BJP at the national level as well as in states and the person given the charge is generally from the RSS background.