Kirori Lal Meena keeps his word, resigns from Rajasthan cabinet after Lok Sabha polls loss

But he also reiterated that he was not angry with the party organisation or Chief Minister and he was resigning of his own accord. He said he was not aspiring for any position but expressed disappointment with his voters, for whom he had fought and protested whenever required. He said he is reigning because he failed to deliver, taking moral responsibility and that he would continue to fight for people’s rights.

A doctor by profession, the 71-year-old Meena had been a street fighter from the beginning and almost a parallel force in terms of agitation and protests against the government.

An influential tribal leader, he has been the champion of the Meena community, especially from his native Dausa region. Tribals in Rajasthan form a formidable 13.48 per cent of the total population.

While Meenas have been traditionally Congress voters, ‘Doctor saab’ as he is fondly called managed to turn them towards BJP, winning consistently from the eastern part of the state, where there is a sizable tribal population.

From addressing press conferences and revealing Congress government’s involvement in the teacher recruitment paper leak scam and doing self-styled raids into private lockers with the media tagging along, he has been one of the most active BJP leaders before the Assembly elections in November 2023.

Meena won his first Assembly elections in 1985 on a BJP ticket from Mahwa in Dausa district. In 1989, he won his first Lok Sabha seat. He was Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and was made to resign and contest MLA elections. As a senior leader, he was also in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. But he was neither given the top post nor the deputy Chief minister position and not even given a plum portfolio, which also seemed to have rubbed off on him, say sources. His departments were divided, which is said to have made him angry too, although he refrained from commenting on it publicly.

But Meena has always been temperamental. He resigned from the Cabinet after a tiff with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the period between 2003 and 2008. He even quit the BJP then and joined P A Sangma led National People’s Party. His political influence and acumen can be gauged as he managed to get the unknown political party four seats in the Assembly elections in 2013. In Raje’s second tenure from 2013, Meena constantly criticised Raje’s policies and programmes but in 2018, Meena rejoined BJP, sharing the stage with Raje, who was battling anti-incumbency then.

Although he insists of no resentment against the present government, there are rumours of his tiff with the present education and Panchayati Raj minister Madan Dilawar over departmental transfers of certain officials.

Meena’s resignation may spell trouble for BJP as five seats Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Khimsvar, Deoli-Uniara and Chaurasi are headed for by-polls. And Meena has been made incharge of the Dausa Assembly seat. With him out of the Cabinet, he is free to be more outspoken probably against the government too.