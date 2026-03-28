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Kota coaching hub sees revival, admissions rise 20-30% after slump

The resurgence comes after a sharp decline over the past few years.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsRajasthanKotaCoaching

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