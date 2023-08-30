Kota sees more admissions in coaching institutes despite rise in student suicides

But the constant news of suicides rocking the Rajasthan city has done little to diminish the number of students signing up to join the coaching institutes for competitive exams, a report in India Today said.

Over 2 lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

The report said a look at the admissions from 2021 to 2023 showed that student enrollment in Kota rose by 43 per cent. The Covid-19 pandemic, which affected everything else, did impact the number of student enrollments in 2020.