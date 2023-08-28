Kota suicides: Victim's sister, cousin quit coaching

"We played together since childhood, studied together...how it is possible for us to stay here and study after this incident," said the cousin of Adarsh Raj who ended his life on Sunday.

The bodies of two students -- Adarsh Raj and Avishkar Sambhaji Kasle -- have been handed over to their family members, police said on Monday.

Raj's uncle, who reached Kota on Monday morning to receive the body, did not hold anyone responsible for the death of his nephew.