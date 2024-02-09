Kota teenager builds AI robot to help farmers assess soil health, water crop

The boy, as well as his mentor at SR Public School in Kota, are hopeful that AgRobot would hit the market within a year.

The initial funding for the robot came from iStart, a flagship initiative of the Rajasthan government for startups. 'They incubated me and I got a place to work, labs and support from them,' Aryan said.

AgRobot is fitted with cameras to analyse crop's condition. There is also a dropper on the top which helps spread seeds and irrigation in the field, reducing manual labour for the farmer.

The robot is also equipped with soil moisture sensors that help farmers assess the soil health and look for any pests in them.

The robot uses Artificial Intelligence which is trained on different farming data, he said. It can also be controlled remotely.

"Using IoT, we have made the robot remotely controllable. For instance, if you want to use the robot from Jaipur city and your crops are in Kota, you can simply log in to the application that I have developed and use it," Aryan said.

The robot is fully run on solar energy with the help of a piezoelectric panel installed in it that uses pressure to produce electricity.

"For instance, the pressure created on the tyres and the panel will produce electricity that can be stored in the batteries for use when the sun is down," he said.

The boy added, "So this creates a chain of power, once the solar energy is exhausted you can switch to a piezoelectric panel. The robot will not need any external source whatsoever to work."

Prakesh Soni, his mentor at ATL, said Aryan was moved to build the prototype after his family facing troubles farming, and the lab helped him convert his idea into AgRobot.

"Today, this device is so helpful that his father, sitting at home, operates through internet all the works in agriculture field, like switching on or off a water pump for irrigation in field, assessing amount of water, measure release of water in accordance with requirement of particular crops, detect infected and wormed crops, monitor andguard the field and there are several others," Soni, a physics lecturer, said.