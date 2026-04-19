Letter in Vasundhara Raje's name goes viral on social media; she dismisses it fake

<p>Jaipur: A purported letter, criticising the BJP's stance on issues such as the women's reservation bill, in the name of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, went viral on social media, prompting political reactions before she dismissed it as fake.</p>.<p>The controversy began after the letter, purportedly addressed to Mohan Bhagwat, surfaced online. The contents allegedly criticised the BJP's stance on issues such as the women's reservation bill and delimitation.</p>.<p>Raje said it was the handiwork of mischief makers.</p>.<p>"Truth needs no defence. The viral letter is merely an act by so-called well-wishers," she said in a statement.</p>.Vasundhara Raje heads to Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense.<p>She reiterated her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that efforts under his leadership to ensure equal participation of women in decision-making are being welcomed by women across the country.</p>.<p>"It is also certain that those who oppose the Women's Reservation Act have already prepared to sit in the opposition for the fourth time. No matter how much such people spread confusion or create obstacles, the power of women in this country has not stopped and will not stop," she said.</p>