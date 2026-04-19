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Letter in Vasundhara Raje's name goes viral on social media; she dismisses it fake

Raje said it was the handiwork of mischief makers.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:52 IST
India NewsVasundhara RajeInidan Politicsletter

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