Life of Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-3 extended by 30 years

New Delhi: The third unit of Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS-3) is back on the grid with 30 years of life extension following a major renovation and modernisation of the nuclear reactor, which has been generating electricity for more than two decades.

The 220 MW pressurised heavy water nuclear power reactor successfully underwent coolant channel replacement, Feeder Replacement and other upgrades, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd said on Monday.

“The renovation and modernisation activities in RAPS-3 were completed in the shortest time among Indian reactors where similar activities were taken up,” the NPCIL said. The reactor was taken up for upgrade in October 2022.