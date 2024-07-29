Life of Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-3 extended by 30 years

New Delhi: The third unit of Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS-3) is back on the grid with 30 years of life extension following a major renovation and modernisation of the nuclear reactor, which has been generating electricity for more than two decades.
The 220 MW pressurised heavy water nuclear power reactor successfully underwent coolant channel replacement, Feeder Replacement and other upgrades, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd said on Monday.
“The renovation and modernisation activities in RAPS-3 were completed in the shortest time among Indian reactors where similar activities were taken up,” the NPCIL said. The reactor was taken up for upgrade in October 2022.
Over the years, Indian nuclear scientists have perfected the technology of replacing some of the crucial components inside a nuclear reactor in order to extend the reactor’s life and improve its performance. It was done for the first time in 1996-97 in RAPS-2 and repeated subsequently in several others.
The N-power units that underwent such upgrades are Madras Atomic Power Station Unit 1&2, Narora Atomic Power Station Unit 1 and Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Unit 1 & 2.
“These activities are carried out in the core of the PHWR, remotely using precision technologies developed indigenously. The entire job was carried out with utmost safety, with no undue exposure of personnel,” the NPCIL said in a statement.
RAPS-3 had commenced commercial operation in June 2000 and had completed over 22 years of operation when it was taken up for the overhaul.
The jobs, officials said, were completed within the budget despite an increase in prices of certain key components after the start of the project.
“The cost incurred in R&M of this unit (on a per MW basis) is much lower than that incurred internationally in PHWRs. India thus has an edge globally in carrying out such in-core jobs safely and precisely at a very competitive cost and can potentially export these services,” the company noted.
The NPCIL currently operates 24 nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 8080 MW and constructions are going on another eight reactors with a capacity of 6800 MW. The government has also given a fleet-mode approval for 10 nuclear reactors, each of 700 MW capacity.
Presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said nuclear energy would form a very significant part of the energy mix for Viksit Bharat (developed India).
Published 29 July 2024, 15:21 IST