Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP repeats 7 MPs, axes 4, accommodates two Congress leaders in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As India prepares for the next general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list with 15 names for Rajasthan, repeating seven of its MPs, including three of its ministers and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

The repeat candidates include Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla from Kota, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Kailash Choudhary from Barmer, state president C P Joshi from Chittorgarh, P P Choudhary from Pali, Dushyant Singh from Jhalawar and Sumedhanand from Sikar.

Two Congress leaders who joined BJP recently, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Jyoti Mirdha, have also been accommodated. Malviya, an influential tribal leader in the Banswara Dungarpur region, has been given the Banswara ticket, while Jyoti Mirdha has been fielded from Nagaur.

Malviya is a four-time Congress MLA and MP from Banswara. Mirdha became a Congress MP from Nagaur in 2009. He lost the Assembly elections in December last year from Nagaur to Harendra Mirdha.

Paralympic gold medal javelin thrower and Padma Bhushan awardee Devendra Jhajhariya has been given Churu seat. Jhajhariya hails from Churu district and BJP has been sending him feelers since June last year.