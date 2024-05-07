Two men attack, rape woman in Rajasthan's Banswara, held

Jaipur: A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthan’s Banswara, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function, police said.

According to the complaint registered by the woman, Kalu along with another man stopped her mid-way when she was returning home. They forcefully took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police Banswara Suryaveer Singh said.