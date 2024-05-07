Home
Two men attack, rape woman in Rajasthan's Banswara, held

The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 12:52 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 12:52 IST

Comments

Jaipur: A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthan’s Banswara, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function, police said. 

According to the complaint registered by the woman, Kalu along with another man stopped her mid-way when she was returning home. They forcefully took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police Banswara Suryaveer Singh said. 

“They forced her to go with them but when she refused, Kalu hit her with a sword due to which she received head injuries and two fingers of her right hand were cut,” he said. 

The victim was referred to a hospital in Udaipur where she is undergoing treatment. The accused were detained, and further investigation is under way, he added.

Published 07 May 2024, 12:52 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

