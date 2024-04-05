Lok Sabha polls 2024: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge to hold rally in Jaipur on Saturday to publicly launch 'Nyay Patra'

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party will hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday to publicly launch its election manifesto.

"Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a big public meeting tomorrow in Jaipur and will tell the people about the manifesto. There is a great enthusiasm among the workers for tomorrow's meeting," Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here on Friday.

The meeting will be held at Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.